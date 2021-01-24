In Shape: Look back, look forward

It's interesting how we view a new year if we compare it to the previous one.

Usually, we look back on the highs and lows of life or business and take forward all the positives from it, and make resolutions to improve on the mistakes we made. If you, like most of the world, are glad to see the back of 2020 then what will you do differently this year?

The Covid-19 pandemic is still with us and likely to be around for a while yet. We really cannot wipe the slate clean of 2020 or forget about the challenges we all faced during last year.

What we can do is ensure our lives remain positive and that we do our very best to become as healthy as we possibly can so we can cope with whatever physical and mental challenges lay ahead.

We are fortunate in New Zealand to be able to continue exercising indoors in gyms and sports clubs as many of our fellow health professionals overseas have had to adapt to a changing landscape in this industry. Many have closed their doors while others are struggling due to social distancing.

A United Kingdom-based study suggests that the pandemic has initiated a new interest in physical activity and exercise among older adults who are at greater risk of complications from the virus.

It is well established that regular exercise combined with other healthy lifestyle habits can strengthen the immune system for everyone.

The top resolution of all time on January 1 has to be to get fit and lose weight. Was this yours and how is that going for you? Perhaps you are someone who does need to lose a few kilos and get some activity into your life.

With some careful planning around a more specific goal such as over the next three months I want to "increase my physical activity and to eat a more healthy diet" sounds more achievable.

What you need now is an action plan for without planning, your goals are going to remain in the cloud until December 31, 2021. So here are just three questions to help get you started. Write down as many answers for each as you like.

1. In order to increase my physical activity/eat healthy I need to .............

2. For this to happen I need the support of ................

3. How do I want to look/feel at the end of 2021..............

When we think about exercising all we really want is "to just feel better" and that will happen the moment you start.

It's making the start that really is the hardest part but once you begin you will feel all those endorphins kick in and you will be on your way. We all need the support of others to achieve a healthy lifestyle and joining a gym can give you that.

If you want to change your shape, improve your fitness, make lifestyle changes and habits then Her Fitness can be part of your support team. Bring in your answers to the above three questions and see how we can guide you to make it happen.

Our personal programmes are written to suit whatever it is you want from your workouts, and best of all you have our commitment to support you in every way we can.

We are proud to be Wanganui's only women's gym and we look forward to 2021 and to be part of your support team.