

Your attitude towards everything in life will have a direct impact on whether you achieve your dreams or goals. This year why not make it all about harnessing your positive attitude and taking action?

Your positive attitude to exercise will be a great start and more likely result in you becoming active. If we perceive exercise is going to be difficult and that we might fail then we may never make a start.

How often have you resisted doing something because you thought it might be too hard only to find out it was easier than you first thought?

This is because your perceptions were way out of line with reality, however, it was your perceptions that controlled your actions. So putting all that to one side let's use your present state of health and what it will take for you to make improvements.

Exercise. I'm sure we all agree that after a bout of exercise whether it be a walk around the lake, a run around the bridges, a HIIT workout at home or a session with a personal trainer, we feel great.

The benefits of exercise are well documented and have far-reaching effects on our health. It helps to keep body fat down, blood pressure, levels of blood sugar and cholesterol under control, strengthens bones, improves the way we function and reduces our stress hormones, just to name a few.

So the next step is where do you begin and what exercise will appeal. The choice can be overwhelming, so let's not get caught up in the perception game of it's all too hard and I don't know where to start and so on.

Your first step can be to talk to a friend who already exercises and find out if they can be your support person. Or find a qualified personal trainer to discuss your options and I can tell you there are so many options open to you.

I want to address one of the biggest issues on this planet when it comes to exercise. Motivation. For starters, before you even begin to exercise, don't expect the M thing to tap you on the shoulder and say "rightio it's time let's do this", cause it ain't gonna happen.

Your mind is very clever at persuading you out of doing something you perceive to be difficult, painful, or out of your comfort zone. Let's flip this over and use the reverse psychology trick on ourselves and it works like this.

Finding the exercise you enjoy helps keep you motivated. Photo / Getty Images

Tomorrow you get up, put on your exercise gear and go for a short walk. You get back and think wow, I feel great that was easy enough – I'm going to do that again. Now do that for a week or two and see how great you feel and that you actually look forward to it. Motivation comes from doing.

So, what are you going to "do" about your body then? BELIEVE IN YOURSELF!

This is the key, because although others can support and encourage you, you are the only one who truly can. TAKE ACTION. Whether you are in business, an artist staring at a blank canvas, or looking at your new walking shoes, nothing will happen unless you WALK THE TALK. Today is another chance to get it right.

ATTITUDE + ACTION = RESULTS

It appears that perceptions stop many people from taking action. If you've been thinking about exercise and are unsure where to begin then come in and see us. Have a chat, we have a positive attitude towards exercise and we want you to succeed.

Believe you will be successful and that exercise is not as hard as you think.

