In pictures: Feast and Festival multicultural celebration

Dancers from the Shivam Dance Academy performed traditional kathak and Bollywood dancing. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A free festival of cultural food and entertainment which was twice postponed because of Covid-19, finally took place on Saturday night.

More than 60 people turned out at the Whanganui Racecourse for the event, organised by the Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui, which saw performances from the Shivam Dance Academy students, who put on a display of traditional kathak and Bollywood dance.

The event also heard speeches from ethnic migrants who have lived in Whanganui for over fifteen years - recognising their contribution to the district.

Authentic food was also dished up by a variety of vendors at the event, and traditional henna tattoos were also on offer.

Chronicle photographer Lewis Gardner was there.

Jess Younger receives a traditional Indian henna tattoo from artist Sumiti Batra. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Teu Lavoa was serving up traditional island dishes at the festival on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The boys from Shivam Dance Academy were involved too - performing their modern interpretation of Bollywood dancing. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Ghar more, from the Shivam Dance Academy, performed traditional kathak dance using 'modern techniques'. Photo / Lewis Gardner