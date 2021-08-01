In pictures: Feast and Festival multicultural celebration

A free festival of cultural food and entertainment which was twice postponed because of Covid-19, finally took place on Saturday night.
More than 60 people turned out at the Whanganui Racecourse for the event, organised by the Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui, which saw performances from the Shivam Dance Academy students, who put on a display of traditional kathak and Bollywood dance.
The event also heard speeches from ethnic migrants who have lived in Whanganui for over fifteen years - recognising their contribution to the district.
Authentic food was also dished up by a variety of vendors at the event, and traditional henna tattoos were also on offer.