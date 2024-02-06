Joe Kennedy, a young tenor saxophonist from Taihape. Photo / Wade Monteba

Jazz is about music, community, improvisation, co-operation, education, communication, negotiation and the journey towards self-realisation. It is also about enjoying life to the full. So it is no wonder the jam sessions at Porridge Watson on the third Sunday of the month are being embraced by restaurant-bar owner Tony Sundeman, local musicians and music lovers alike.

The Chris Dann Trio are the host band, with Berndt Reiss on bass and Michael Franklin-Browne on drums supporting the ever-creative Chris Dann on electric piano. Chris is at home playing jazz, classical and everything else.

Then the musicians come along to “sit in” with the band. You are likely to hear musos joining in on saxophone, flute, trumpet and guitar. And don’t forget the vocalists. Then there is the ukelele, bassoon and oh yes — didgeridoo.

The sessions are always different and change according to who turns up on the night. There is one aim, and that is for the musicians to make some wonderful sounds together for the audience to enjoy. Everyone is welcome, young and old.

The next session is on Sunday, February 18. The music kicks off just after 6pm and, thanks to Tony’s support, there is no cover charge. For those of you who have yet to visit Porridge Watson, there is a wide selection of all types of drink, and a restaurant with some of the best burgers in town.

Come down and check it out. And if you play an instrument, bring it with you. You might well be moved to play along.

■ IJD Jam Session, Sunday, February 18, 6pm at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave.