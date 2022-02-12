Hundreds of people across the wider Whanganui district are without power as the wild weather settles in.

According to Powerco, strong winds have caused power outages in Whanganui aswell as Waverley, Hāwera and Patea.

It has affected over 500 customers in Westmere, Brunswick, Kai Iwi, Parakino

327 in Pātea and 135 in Hāwera who have lost power in the last few hours.

33 in Waitotara, 122 in Wainuu Beach, 79 in Waverley, 52 in Hunterville also without power.

Powerco reminded customers to secure any outdoor furniture and equipment such as trampolines that could blow into overhead lines and cause outages.

Power is hoped to be restored across the region around 7pm this evening.

Visit https://www.powerco.co.nz/outages for any updates.

More to come.