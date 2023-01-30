Voyager 2022 media awards
In what suburb are these flats located?

  1. How many flights does Air Chathams make in and out of the city each week?
  2. Which town recently had its train passenger stop reinstated?
  3. In which Whanganui suburb do you find the Ladysmith Flats?
  4. Which Whanganui school principal spoke at the Round Square Heads’ Symposium in London last month?
  5. Ajax’s Sidekick: Adventures in Conservation is the latest book by which author?
  6. Who has been awarded a Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Asia?
  7. Which Raetihi church is to undergo renovations costing about $1 million?
  8. Name the Whanganui doctor who has been the volunteer project manager behind large-scale native tree planting at Hylton Park.
  9. Where do you find the new Jars Café in Whanganui?
  10. Waverley School will mark what anniversary this year?

Quiz answers

  1. Thirty-six.
  2. Taumarunui. KiwiRail dropped it from the North Island main trunk service along with Marton and 10 other stops in 2012.
  3. Whanganui East.
  4. Collegiate’s Wayne Brown. Collegiate is one of three NZ members of the global Round Square School organisation.
  5. Wildlife biologist Corey Mosen. The book follows Corey and his loyal canine mate in NZ and across the globe.
  6. Lee Arna Nepia. She will work for a non-profit organisation in Japan from February to May.
  7. The Rātana Temepara [temple]. The distinctive building began as a Methodist church. The two towers were added after it switched to the Rātana faith in the 1950s.
  8. Dr Deon Hazelhurst. Volunteers have planted around 6000 trees.
  9. At the Whanganui Airport.
  10. It will be 150 years old.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar

