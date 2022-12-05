How well do you know our district?

What country was Alexander Hatrick’s birthplace? Photo / Supplied

1. Where is the tourist destination called the Flying Fox?

2. How is Horizons attempting to control old man’s beard in Lismore Forest and Matipo Park?

3. Is the population of Marton over or under 5000?

4. Why did hundreds of people gather at Pipiriki on January 18, 2003?

5. What was the Turakina Highland Games known as when it began in 1864?

6. When are these games held?

7. What relation is new Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason to the Speaker, Adrian Rurawhe, who swore her in to Parliament in October?

8. What do two local businesses named Lads and Roots have in common?

9. In what country was riverboat magnate Alexander Hatrick born?

10. What is Kai Iwi School’s mascot?

Quiz Answers

1. On the Whanganui River at Koriniti.

2. In a NZ first, Horizons has introduced the leaf-galling mite Acedia vitalbae as a biocontrol agent.

3. Over — 5470 in June 2020.

4. To celebrate a re-enactment of settlers arriving there. This was part of a weekend of activities marking Waimarino’s pioneer past.

5. Turakina Caledonian Sports.

6. The last Saturday in January at the Turakina Domain.

7. Cousin.

8. They are both brewing companies.

9. Australia.

10. A bee named Barnabee. This ties in with the school’s motto which is “To be the best we can be”.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar



