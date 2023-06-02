Registrations are now open for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on June 24. They must be made by June 17. Photo / Bevan Conley

Registrations are now open for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on June 24. They must be made by June 17. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui community has the chance to get rid of a range of toxic materials – for one day only.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, organised by the Whanganui District Council, will be held on June 24.

Council waste advisor Stuart Hylton said household hazardous waste referred to any unwanted household product that was flammable, toxic, corrosive or reactive.

“The most common products include aerosols, fertilisers, motor oil, paint supplies and solvents.

“Improper disposal of these can contaminate water and land, or harm kids and pets.”

Registrations are now open and must be made by June 17.

A confirmation will then be sent with a time and drop-off location between 9am and 1pm.

The waste collection initiative helped people make their homes safer and do the right thing for the environment, Hylton said.

“The council holds several Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days per year to allow the community to dispose of their toxic waste, which can otherwise be tricky to do.”

It was last held in November.

More than 1800 litres of dangerous waste such as acids, caustic solutions and isopropyl alcohol were collected, along with nearly a tonne of paint and pesticides.

To register, and for a full list of the waste that can be disposed of, go to https://whanganui.govt.nz/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day.

For waste that cannot be accepted on the specified day, visit the Resource Whanganui website at www.resourcewhanganui.org.nz.