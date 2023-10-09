A pair of large leadlight ceiling lights with fittings, 50cm wide. "Nile".

The Hospice Whanganui Antiques & Collectables Auction is coming up this weekend and it is the organisation’s major fundraiser for 2023. There is an incredible array of unique and precious items available, “there is truly something for everyone”.

Large wooden chest/blanket box. Ex-South Africa, possibly Dutch.

All items in this auction have been donated to Hospice Whanganui, either through the hospice’s three op shops or specifically for this auction. The Whanganui community is incredibly generous and the items within this auction are a testament to that.

Chinese Tang Dynasty style horse - bronze.

The catalogue is now available online via their website: https://hospicewhanganui.org.nz/support-us/antiques-collectables-auction/ (It is also printable for your convenience).

A Whites Aviation hand-coloured photograph - 68 x 37cm - Whanganui.

If you are unable to attend the auction, Hospice Whanganui is accepting absentees again via the website or at the viewing times which are as follows:

Saturday, October 14, 10am – 2pm and Sunday, October 15, 8am – 10am with the auction commencing at 10.30am.

There will also be a coffee cart available on Sunday morning.

For any queries, please contact Kelly Scarrow kellys@hospicewhanganui.org.nz or 027304212

All proceeds from the event go to Hospice Whanganui, to help provide free specialist palliative care for patients and their whanau in our community.