Horizons Regional Council is offering an $8000 bursary to up to four university students.

University students from the Horizons region with an environmental passion are invited to apply for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary.

The bursary, administered by Horizons Regional Council, awards students in environmental planning and engineering, resource management and environmental modelling – with a particular interest in river and drainage basin dynamics.

Applications for the bursary, which is able to be divided among up to four recipients, close on Friday, April 21. A total of $8000 is available.

Horizons councillor Te Kenehi Teira said the bursary helped to fund students in areas which aligned with Horizons’ areas of business.

“It is so important to foster a passion for environmental work in our region, and to be able to support our aspiring leaders in their study is an investment in the future of resource management,” Teira said.

Claire Gordon, one of two previous recipients, is studying for a Bachelor of Science majoring in geography and minoring in environmental science at the University of Canterbury. Gordon was awarded $3000 towards her study and had future aspirations to become a farm consultant. The other recipient, Danielle Thompson, is studying for a Bachelor of Engineering, with a particular interest in regenerative planning and development.

Applicants for the bursary have to be New Zealand citizens or residents and must be from the Horizons region, although they can be studying outside the area.

Both undergraduate and postgraduate students can apply.

The selection panel will also consider any connections applicants might have to iwi/hapū within the region.

Applications for the bursary close at 8am on Friday, April 21, and any shortlisted applicants will meet with a panel of Horizons councillors and staff.

Applications can be made online at www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/don-linklater-memorial.