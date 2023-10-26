Brunswick School was one of the Enviroschools to receive funding from Horizons Regional Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

A garden for lavender oil production and a bee garden starter kit were among the Enviroschool environmental and sustainability projects in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu funded by the Horizons Regional Council.

The funding was given out to schools as part of the Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund, which supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the region.

Horizons senior environmental educator and Enviroschools regional leader Sarah Williams said the council received 31 applications seeking over $38,000.

“We were pleased to see a wide range of projects seeking support in this round of funding,” she said.

“Similar to last year, rainwater tanks and water conservation have continued to be popular projects, particularly with this year projected to be a dry summer with the El Nino.”

Among the 25 schools awarded grants, three were in Whanganui, six were in Rangitīkei and three were in Ruapehu.

In Whanganui, Brunswick School received funding to create a lavender garden for oil production, as did Tawhero School to go towards māra kai (gardening for food) garden supplies and Westmere School to create signage for native trees in their nature walk.

Meanwhile, in Rangitīkei, the schools which received funding were Mangaweka School for bush exploration resources, Marton Childcare Centre for purchasing a leafcutter bee garden starter kit, Marton Junction Community Preschool for providing bus transport to a community planting at Tutaenui Reservoir, Mataroa School for creating a native plant propagation nursery, Pukeokahu School for purchasing chicken netting for their chicken run and Taoroa School to purchase fruit trees.

In Ruapehu, Matiere School were awarded funding to purchase gardening tools and plants for māra kai, along with Ngakonui Valley School to design and paint new kowhaiwhai style panels at their school entrance reflecting their local cultural and natural history and Ōhakune School to purchase native trees for the school ngahere (forest).

Williams said it had been great to see a few more unique projects apply for funding, like Brunswick Schools’ lavender garden and Marton Childcare Centre’s leafcutter bee garden.

“Unfortunately, with only $25,000 available some Enviroschools have missed out this time around,” she said.



