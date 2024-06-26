Horizons Regional Council has officially adopted a mid-term review of its Regional Land Transport Plan for 2021-2031.
Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said the mid-term review of the current plan, which was adopted on Tuesday, resulted in a refresh of the overall strategic direction for transport planning and investment in the region.
“The reviewed plan places more focus on improving and maintaining our transport network, with a view to increasing resilience and safety while also reducing the impact of transport on the environment. You’ll see this outcome reflected in the list of prioritised activities, with projects such as the overall maintenance of our roading network placing high on the list.”
Keedwell said progressing and developing the Regional Freight Ring Road as part of the Palmerston North Integrated Transport Initiative, resilience improvements to State Highway 1 at Utiku, and the Ōtaki to north of Levin highway have all been identified as key projects in achieving this vision.
“These and the rest of the projects included in this plan will allow for safer and more efficient movement of freight and people through central New Zealand, and will have far-reaching benefits for our communities and beyond.”