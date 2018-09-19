The boss of New Zealand's largest mobile trader says he shares some of the concerns raised by a Whanganui legal advocate about the industry and his company has supported regulation.
Bronwyn Rogers from Community Legal Advice Whanganui told Whanganui district councillors last week that vulnerable people were being targeted by mobile traders.
She was concerned people were being pressured into taking on debt and selling products at highly inflated prices.
Rogers said she was aware of at least eight truck shops or door-to-door sales outfits operating in Whanganui and she and budget advisers were dealing with the fallout such as vulnerable people ending up in a debt cycle.
Home Direct chief executive Michael Wright said his company was above board but he had heard of such issues in the wider industry.
"We are aware of high priced items being offered for sale at high interest rates from other mobile shopping companies as well as retailers operating from traditional stores which operate in lower income communities," he said.