History and travel in evening talks

Davis Lecture Theatre ... venue for summer programme talks. Photo / Supplied



The Whanganui Summer Programme has run evening talks for years, airing a wide range of subjects.

Three talks are planned in January 2022, beginning on January 11 when historian Scott Flutey will describe Whanganui's arts and crafts movement between 1890 and 1939. Scott says in that period Whanganui became a national hub for the arts and crafts movement.

He will discuss how the style shaped our cultural and physical landscape and how it continues to exert influence today.

Experienced Whanganui tour leader Bev Stuart has given lively illustrated talks on Peru and Cuba over the last two summer programmes. On January 18 she will focus on Guatemala, a small but vibrant Central American country we hear little about.

In 1982 DoC officer Paul Mahoney started his heritage career with three years based in Hokitika developing West Coast heritage projects. Some former bush tramway routes were to be developed into walking tracks.

Paul tracked down the relevant forest history by interviewing 70 old-timers in their homes. The best of these West Coast stories and photographs are put together into his talk on January 25 which he has titled Tall Timber and Tall Stories.

All three talks are in the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St, starting at 7.30pm. Adult $5, children free. No booking is necessary although numbers are limited. Wheelchair access is available.