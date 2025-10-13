During an excavation on September 5, a Mills-Albert site supervisor uncovered the heavily rusted locomotive.

Before it was fully lifted out of the sand, it was 3D-scanned to capture an image in case it was damaged during the removal process. However, it remained intact.

Lifting bars were installed under the chassis, then it was transported 2.8km along South Beach before being taken to SteamRail’s yard for assessment.

"Skunk"was transported 2.8km down the South Mole on sleds.

SteamRail committee member Hamish Coull said the priority in terms of restoring the Skunk was to stop it from deteriorating any further.

“Obviously, it has been in a salty environment and we have got to figure out how to stop the rust from accelerating.

“As we’ve un-dug it, it has dried out and the oxygen won’t have access to the metal and it will start deteriorating if it is left as it is.

“It is going to take a little bit more time for us to figure out how delicate, what kind of condition she is in and how far we can go with the restoration.”

Coull stressed the “huge effort” by the likes of Mills-Albert, Emmetts Civil Construction and Horizons to excavate the locomotive.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do what we did in getting it out of the sand dunes,” he said.

Horizons catchment operations group manager Dr Jon Roygard said the South Mole restoration project remained on track to complete the first phase of works by the end of the year.

“The South Mole is a challenging environment for our contractors. It is relatively difficult to access, the team have to contend with the tide, and, as always, the weather plays a big part.

“However, works have progressed really well and we’re pleased where things are at.

“As this portion of the project is coming to a close, we are awaiting decision from central Government around potential funding for further works as part of the Te Pūwaha project.”

SteamRail is in talks with New Plymouth-based HPFS Solutions which specialises in artefact, object and taonga conservation to figure out what to do with Skunk.

SteamRail will host an open day in late October for people who are keen to see Skunk up close.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.