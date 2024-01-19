Whanganui Old Town Historic Walking Tours leaders: Murray Whitlock, Lindsay Rehm (chairman), Megan Orme-Whitlock, Erica Duggan and Norm Boothby. Photo / Kate Quigley Photography

The “talk of the town” must go to Whanganui Old Town Historic Walking Tours, a guided tour of historic sites around Whanganui that takes between 90 minutes to two hours to complete.

The walking tours started 10 years ago as part of the Whanganui Events Trust and the Waimarie. One of the present walkers, Norman Boothby, was an original member.

Drew St, Whanganui, with Brown & Co Glass on the corner.

“I get people on the tour deliberately looking for someplace to retire to and move out of Auckland,” said chairman Lindsay Rehm.

There are five walkers on a roster volunteering their time, they just cover their expenses, so it’s a labour of love for them.

Tours start at the Whanganui site at either 10am or 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays, or other days of the week as long as there are at least two people.

“The walk allows time for people to stop and take photos,” said Rehm. “Although it showcases historic Whanganui, we try and bring in modern Whanganui as well.

“We go along the riverbank and talk about the trams and the boats, the origins of the river and the legend of Kupe. We walk through Pākaitore, talking about the 1995 occupation and Queen’s Gardens, the regional museum, then come back down through town to Cooks Gardens. This is recognised as a World Heritage Sportsground.

“The tour moves onto the Glass Works, where everyone is fascinated, they don’t want to leave, then to go through the Waimarie museum.

Standing by the Waimarie.

“The reveal later this year of the Sarjeant Gallery will allow walkers to talk about Donald Hosie and his competition-winning design of the Sarjeant Gallery, who died at Passchendaele in October 1917, three weeks after the foundation stone for the Sarjeant Gallery was laid.

“This gallery was one of many public buildings pushed by Mayor Charles Mackay who was blackmailed, shot the blackmailer and was sent to prison. He was sent back to England, worked as a journalist, and reported on the Russian Uprising in 1926, where he was shot and killed.

“Kiwifruit seeds were brought to New Zealand in 1904 by Mary Isabel Fraser, the principal of Wanganui Girls’ College, who had been visiting mission schools in China. A local orchardist started growing them, so Whanganui is the original home to kiwifruit.

“Memorial Hall was built in the 1960s, sponsored by big firms, World War II was still close to people’s hearts, so employees donated sixpence (five cents) out of their weekly pay as a donation. The Peace Sculpture by potter Ross Mitchell-Anyon nearby features 6000 handprints of people.

“New Zealand’s first war memorial of the Māori Wars can be seen on the tour as well as many other notable sites - walkers are given a printed ticket with all the photographs of historic buildings and monuments.

“The Opera House was built in 1899 of hand-sawn timber. When Prince Edward was a tutor at Whanganui Collegiate, he acted in several plays at the Opera House. In its centennial year, Mayor Chas Poynter wrote to Prince Edward to ask him to talk to the queen to name it the Royal Opera House, which was subsequently granted,” said Rehm

Mud Ducks is the recommended spot for lunch, next to where the tour starts.







