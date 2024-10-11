Harding made little money from his work but they are now hugely significant for understanding New Zealand’s history.

“It’s quite rare to have a large collection from a photographer who was in one place for a while documenting what he saw,” Whanganui Regional Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum said.

The collection is held across three locations - the Alexander Turnbull Library in Wellington, the Whanganui Regional Museum and the Alexander Heritage & Research Library in Whanganui.

“We’ve worked together to highlight the significance and apply to have it registered on Unesco Memory of the World,” Labrum said.

The James William Harding Collection is the first Unesco inscription to be held by three separate institutions.

The collection contains more than 6500 photographs with a range of portraits and landscape images providing detailed visual documentation of both Pākehā and Māori lives.

“It really helps us showcase how important this collection is and it alerts people to the fact that we have this collection,” Labrum said.

The Whanganui Regional Museum holds 200 prints of Harding’s work including a panorama of Whanganui from Pūtiki to Aramoho.

“Unesco is an international organisation so it doesn’t just draw attention in New Zealand but it also draws attention to the collection internationally,” Labrum said.

Other 2024 inscriptions were given to The Frank Sargeson Collection, which showcases the life of author Frank Sargeson, the groundbreaking 1970s documentary series Tangata Whenua: The People of the Land, and Janet Frame: Literary and Personal Papers which contain meticulous details of the author’s life from household and travel documents to correspondence from friends, acquaintances, publishers and family, to the manuscripts for her work.

