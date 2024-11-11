Two key buildings – Te Manuao and Orakeinui – in the Rangitīkei settlement will be part of it, with the money coming from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said some buildings would need to be closed without the necessary upgrades, possibly leaving the community unable to host annual Rātana celebrations or Rātana Church events – “events that bring visitors to the region”.
“Each year, thousands of people gather at Rātana Pā to celebrate the birthday of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, a prophet and founder of the Rātana Church and religious movement,” Jones said.
“This is an extremely important day, not just for Rātana members, but marks the beginning of the new political year, where politicians of all stripes give an accounting of their past mahi [work] and over the year to come.”
Anderson-Town said Te Manuao was designed to have a lot of people housed and fed within it.
“It has seen a few decades of use and there’s been a bit of leaking and a bit of wear and tear.”
Over the years, donations had been relied on to maintain the building but now “a bit of replacement” was required, she said.
“This is a great opportunity to be thankful for the grant but also to use it in the best way, to maximise the buildings so they can be used for generations to come.
“We want to be able to continue to deliver for the community but also the church, and continue to host those big events where we welcome thousands of people into Rātana Pā, including politicians, dignitaries and anyone who wants to come and learn about what Rātana is all about.”
The Orakeinui building is the original Rātana family homestead.
Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said he was thrilled by the Government’s announcement.
“We need to provide facilities for Rātana’s growth and to cope with the very large numbers of people that are there for significant national events.”
Potaka said the upgrades would mean safer conditions for visitors and residents and the preservation of New Zealand’s national history.
“It is also timely given that just last week, on November 8, the Rātana movement marked the day when the Holy Spirit is said to have spoken to Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana,” he said.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.