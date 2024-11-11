A trustee of the Rātana Orakeinui Trust, Talia Anderson-Town, said it was the first time Te Manuao – the large marae building in the centre of the settlement – had received significant Government funding.

The trust receives all funding from Government agencies on behalf of the Rātana Church movement and the community.

“We are very honoured, especially in the current climate, to get funding like this.”

Anderson-Town said Te Manuao was designed to have a lot of people housed and fed within it.

“It has seen a few decades of use and there’s been a bit of leaking and a bit of wear and tear.”

Over the years, donations had been relied on to maintain the building but now “a bit of replacement” was required, she said.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson (right) speaks during Rātana celebrations in 2024 alongside Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay. Photo / Aka Creative

“This is a great opportunity to be thankful for the grant but also to use it in the best way, to maximise the buildings so they can be used for generations to come.

“We want to be able to continue to deliver for the community but also the church, and continue to host those big events where we welcome thousands of people into Rātana Pā, including politicians, dignitaries and anyone who wants to come and learn about what Rātana is all about.”

The Orakeinui building is the original Rātana family homestead.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said he was thrilled by the Government’s announcement.

He had meetings recently with Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka to discuss infrastructure at Rātana Pā.

“Some of these buildings need urgent attention,” Watson said.

“If something isn’t done quickly, you’d have to question if they are safe to be used in the way they are.”

Watson said next year’s celebrations to commemorate church founder T.W. Rātana would also mark the first visit by the Māori Queen Ngā Wai hono i te pō.

“We need to provide facilities for Rātana’s growth and to cope with the very large numbers of people that are there for significant national events.”

Potaka said the upgrades would mean safer conditions for visitors and residents and the preservation of New Zealand’s national history.

“It is also timely given that just last week, on November 8, the Rātana movement marked the day when the Holy Spirit is said to have spoken to Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana,” he said.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.