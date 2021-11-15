Heartland wrap: Poverty Bay win to be first to hold new Bill Osborne Taonga

South Canterbury playing against Whanganui in 2018. Photo / File



Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

There will be another trophy or two in Steelform Whanganui's sights in 2022, including the Taonga named after one of their greatest players.

In a truncated season without semifinals, the fifth vs sixth playoff in Gisborne on Sunday between hosts Poverty Bay and Mid Canterbury was to decide the inaugural holder of the Bill Osborne Taonga.

The prize, named after current NZR President Bill Osborne, will become like the Bunnings Heartland Championship's own Ranfurly Shield going forward, defended by home sides.

Osborne played 16 tests and 48 matches for New Zealand while playing provincially for Whanganui from 1973-82.

Poverty Bay overcame Mid Canterbury 33-26, getting payback for a 22-19 away loss to the same team on October 23.

But the biggest prize in any Heartland campaign is the Meads Cup, and after years of heartbreak when being upset in home playoffs, South Canterbury finally claimed the prize with a comfortable 35-16 win over Thames Valley in Timaru.

They completed only the third unbeaten season in Heartland history, although the 2008 and 2016 Whanganui sides played in competitions with semifinals.

Finals results, November 14

Meads Cup - South Canterbury 35 (Sireli Buliruarua 2, Cam Russell tries; Sam Briggs 6 pen, con) bt Thames Valley 16 (Ben Stephens try; Todd Doolan 3 pen, con). HT: 18-13.

Bill Osborne Taonga – Poverty Bay 33 (Jarryd Broughton 2, James Higgins, Stefan Destounis tries; Kelvin Smith 3 pen, 2 con) bt Mid Canterbury 26 (Callum Barrell, Raitube Vasurakuta tries; Tom Reekie 4 pen, 2 con). HT: 13-10.