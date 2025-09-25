After that first match in 2017 as a reserve, backline injuries saw Robinson make his starting debut the following week in the Meads Cup semifinal against South Canterbury, setting up a try in the famous upset win.
While he didn’t play in the final, he had a vital role in Whanganui’s 2021 Lochore Cup victory over North Otago, kicking four penalties in the 22-16 win.
After a club rugby season in Australia in 2023, Robinson returned to the Whanganui side last season and has been a first-line player ever since, recognised by being selected for the New Zealand Heartland XV in their two games last November.
“Heaps of good memories, it’s hard to look past that 2017 semifinal [as favourite],” Robinson said.
“But in saying that, looking back and seeing the likes of Jamie [Hughes], Dane [Whale], Samu [Kubunavanua], all those still there from my first game till now, becoming a senior player, it’s just cool to hang on to those friendships.
“I know there’s not a hell of a lot of time left with the team I started with, so it’s good to keep building new friendships and memories, but thankful to have those guys in the team since the beginning.”
Robinson received his blazer with the number 50 embroidered under the badge at the after-match function on Saturday from his father and team manager Darrell Robinson, as well as his grandfather and former Whanganui Rugby Football Union president Mark Carroll.