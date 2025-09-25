Steelform Whanganui's Ethan Robinson in action during his side's 39-21 win over North Otago at Cooks Gardens in the 2025 Heartland Championship season-opener. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The “Kaiwakas” were out in force at Cooks Garden last Saturday as one of their own reached a special milestone in the Steelform Whanganui jumper.

Kaierau RFC and Whanganui second five-eighths Ethan Robinson played his 50th first-class game, against Horowhenua-Kāpiti, having debuted off the bench at the same ground against North Otago in 2017.

“[Feeling] pretty good, I suppose it’s just as special as the first time and it took a while to get there,” the 28-year-old said.

“But nevertheless, they’ve all been pretty tough seasons and games and I still get up for this one as much as the first and everything in between.”