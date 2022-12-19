Kaitoke School students are responsible for the unusual Christmas tree in Whanganui’s New World supermarket. Represented here are Ali Arc Industries, New World and Kaitoke School. Photo / Paul Brooks

An unusual and beautiful Christmas tree made by Kaitoke School students stands in the entrance of Whanganui’s New World supermarket. The greenery is harakeke (NZ flax), and it is supported by an aluminium stand made and donated by Ali Arc Industries.

“It was hours of work,” says Kaitoke School teacher Jacoba Glenny. Haig Elgar, general manager of Ali Arc Industries, is Jacoba’s uncle — a handy family connection. New World and Kaitoke School have a long association.

“There was a competition put out to businesses as well as schools,” says Jacoba, “So, we got under way. Uncle Haig arranged the base... and the competition got cancelled. By that point the kids had already started and were well invested in it, so we thought the true outcome of the competition was the kudos for the kids for making it and raising money for the Cancer Society.”

The fundraising was the original intention of the competition. New World is taking Cancer Society donations in store on behalf of Kaitoke School. Jacoba says the purpose of the competition remains.

The kids learned how to weave harakeke at a workshop at Whanganui Regional Museum.

“There’s a lot of protocols and tikanga [Māori customs] involved,” says Jacoba. “We learned how to harvest and weave it respectfully.” She says some families made decorations at home, and the whole school was able to contribute.

Quality Decorating Limited also donated materials.

There are decorations on the tree.

“These are wooden rounds, and they have been hot-pokered by the kids with Christmas designs.” She says it’s a biodegradeable tree.

New World customers are welcome to admire the tree and put a donation into the box for the Cancer Society.