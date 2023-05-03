The free sign language lessons take place each fortnight on a Thursday.

Hakeke St Community Centre and Library are giving the community the chance to learn sign language.

Hakeke St community co-ordinator Kelly Plumridge says the aim of the lessons is to provide people with new skills and knowledge.

“Our sign language lessons here at Hakeke St Community Centre, along with our other programmes, are about walking alongside our community members to connect them to each other and to agencies that can help improve their position in life whilst removing barriers.”

She says the space is non-judgemental.

“We want to create a more connected, happier and healthier, productive community. Sign language is one of the many programmes we provide here at Hakeke St Community Centre and Library which is free to attend. We have a regular group that attends fortnightly.”

Educator Tracey Jones runs the events, holding up signs that show how to use New Zealand Sign Language.

“The lessons are to show people who want to learn some New Zealand Sign Language signs. It gives them some basic signs so that they can communicate with the deaf community. Learning something new is fantastic - to be able to communicate with what you are learning is thoroughly rewarding. Games are often played, as this helps with paying attention [while] watching the person sign and remembering signs.”

She says learning sign language helps to keep the community connected.

“New Zealand Sign Language is one of New Zealand’s recognised languages. It’s just as important as English and Māori, or any other spoken language.”

Kelly says Tracey is charismatic and makes learning sign language fun.

“The sessions are interactive and everyone is included.”

She says to run the lessons, Hakeke St Community Centre and Library have support from Hearing Whanganui.

“We’re appreciative of them partnering with us and providing ongoing support.”

The Details:

What: Free sign language lessons

When: Fortnightly on Thursdays, 11.30am - 12.30pm

Where: Hakeke St Community Centre and Library, 65 Hakeke Street, Whanganui East

Other: For more information, contact Kelly on 022 096 5673, visit the Hakeke St Facebook page or go to www.hakekest.org.nz.



