In 2023, she branched out on her own, running 60km in her gumboots from Marton to Mangaweka in just under 10 hours.

Last year, she nearly doubled the distance by running to Paraparaumu in 17 hours.

In 2025, she will face her biggest challenge yet - a 200km journey to New Plymouth.

“I’m pumped, I’m very excited. I always look forward to this part of the year,” she said.

”There are certain parts that I’m dreading but, honestly, I can’t dread it because I’m too excited - what an honour to move my body for this.

“I like to think of myself as a performance athlete. I train vigorously for one event every year and my one event is always Gumboot Friday.”

Her training has consisted of multiple half-marathons a week, two of which were in her gumboots, field training conditioning and running to Whanganui twice a week.

In 2024, Hoera ran 116km from Marton to Paraparaumu in gumboots for Gumboot Friday.

She will be sporting the neon pink gumboots she has had since the start of her journey.

She said the gumboots held an important significance.

“Mental health is often described like you’re chugging through deep, thick mud in gumboots; it’s exhausting and you are unable to fully function when that is happening.

“A lot of people ask me if I ever take my gumboots off. Absolutely not. You can’t pause depression, you can’t put a mute button on mental health.”

Her running journey had been liberating and quickly became something she was passionate about.

“Running has really helped me; fitness is something that really healed me. I feel very lucky to have found something that has kept me stable and on the right path,” Hoera said.

“I’m able to help other people by doing something that I genuinely love. I’m not going to put 50% of myself into this, I am fully sending it because I’m so passionate about it.”

In 2024, 617 people in New Zealand died of suspected suicide, according to Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ, which Hoera said was “617 too many”.

Hoera will run to Awanui Cemetery, in New Plymouth, where one of her best friends is buried after dying by suicide at age 14.

“I’m running for 14-year-old me who didn’t have the same support that Gumboot Friday offers today,” she said.

Hoera hopes to arrive at the cemetery between midday and midnight on November 8.

She wants people who are struggling with mental health to know there is support out there.

“Keep going, it’s so cliche but you are literally not alone even though you feel like you are,” she said.

“If it gets to just one person ... On Friday the 7th, if they are driving into work on a bad day, I just want them to see me and know they are not alone.”

Support Hoera on her journey by donating to her Givealittle page “Boot’n it 200km to the Naki”.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.