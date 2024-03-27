Nick Granville brings his trio to Whanganui. His band features some of the busiest and finest musicians working in New Zealand today.

Nick Granville brings his trio to Whanganui. His band features some of the busiest and finest musicians working in New Zealand today.

There will be a display of guitar brilliance when Nick Granville brings his trio to the Whanganui Jazz Club for their monthly meeting at the St Johns Club on Sunday, April 7.

Granville has been a shining light on the country’s musical landscape for many years, and he continues to evolve as a creative force. His resume is extensive.

Here are some of the highlights:

He has played guitar around the world in venues that include Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall, Indigo at London’s O2 Arena, The Lighthouse and Typhoon in Los Angeles and the Monterey Jazz Festival. Granville has recorded in Los Angeles at United Studios (where Michael Jackson recorded Thriller), Kronos Studios and Capitol Studios (arguably the most famous recording studio in the world).

Among the artists Nick Granville has played with are Lalah Hathaway, Dave Weckl, Chris de Burgh, Ronan Keating, Delta Goodrem, Kurt Elling, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Wellington, The Rodger Fox Big Band, Bob Mintzer, Joey DeFrancesco, Dave Dobbyn and many more.

He has released five CDs as a band leader and played on more than 50 as a sideman. He can be heard regularly on NZ television and in films.

His bands feature some of the busiest and finest musicians working in New Zealand today. Playing with Nick for his performance in Whanganui, are Lance Philip on drums and Louis Thompson-Munn on electric piano.

Although he has played several times in Whanganui with the likes of the Rodger Fox Big Band, this is the first time that Granville will be leading his own band here and playing the music he loves best.

■ This is the Wanganui Jazz Club’s April meeting at the St. Johns Club, 158 Glasgow Street. Sunday, April 7. Doors open at 5.30pm for meals and the music starts at 6.30pm.

General admission is $25, with club members paying $15.