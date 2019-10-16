Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Growth projected in Whanganui water bottling application for Kai Iwi site

Laurel Stowell
By
3 mins to read
Could Whanganui water be bottled for export? Photo/ 123RF

Could Whanganui water be bottled for export? Photo/ 123RF

It's yet to get off the ground but a proposed water bottling business is promising lucrative returns and the possibility of a second bore.

Horizons Regional Council has received an application from Turner New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.