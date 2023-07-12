Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson held an informal meeting at Article Cafe in Whanganui. Photo / Finn Willliams

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has called for equity in property rates while on a visit to Whanganui.

Davidson was one of the keynote speakers at a three-day conference hosted by Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke around family wellbeing, speaking as the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

This week Whanganui District Council confirmed an average residential rates increase of 8.1 per cent for 2023/24.

Due to property valuations, the actual rate increases varied exponentially between suburbs, with Aramoho and Castlecliff both getting an increase of more than $500, while Springvale had an average increase of only $4.72.

Davidson, also the Associate Minister for Housing, said the increases highlighted why central government needed to better support local government and make rates equitable across suburbs.

“I’m from Hokianga and people can’t afford rates increases there either.

“We are very clear that when rates are having to increase, whether that’s for water infrastructure or whatever, central government should provide more resource to local government so the burden of increasing rates ... don’t further impact disproportionately on lower-income households.”

Davidson also met with local social service providers to hear about community issues.

The primary concerns were a need for more housing and better support for lower-income earning people.

Davidson viewed the two concerns as parts of one large problem, as better support for low-income people couldn’t be provided without also providing more housing.

The Greens were prioritising introducing policies to help with housing needs, such as introducing a 3 per cent yearly rent increase cap.

“We also at the same time want to resource Kāinga Ora to massively upscale [public housing], 35,000 more houses over the next five years alongside support for community housing, 7000 to 10,000 over the next five years,” she said.

Doing this would see every person on the public housing register housed within the next five years.

Social service providers also advocated for an increase to support for low-income earners.

“They were very clear that families are just struggling unnecessarily and income support rates are so low.”

Davidson attended an informal hui at Article Cafe, where other areas of concern brought up included water infrastructure, particularly around the Whanganui River, and the need for better mental health and addiction services.

She said the party’s wealth tax and income guarantee policies had been particularly popular in the region.

Implementing these policies would allow many people more choices in their lives and alleviate stress around affording kai or deliberating about taking days off.

“People don’t need that extra stress so that’s been really popular,” she said.

Davidson’s visit came on the same day Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ruled out Labour implementing a capital gains tax or a wealth tax if re-elected.

The Greens’ income guarantee would be funded by changes to the tax system, including both a wealth tax and capital gains tax as well as higher tax brackets for the highest earners in the country.

Under the changes, only the absolute highest earners in the country, around 0.7 per cent of the population, would pay more tax, while funding support for lower-income earners.

The income guarantee would mean New Zealanders’ income would never fall below $385 per week after tax. For couples, the income would be at least $770, while single parents would have at least $735.

