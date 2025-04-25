Government support for farmers affected by the dry summer has been extended until October. Photo / NZME
The effects of the long, dry summer on farms in the Horizons Regional Council region are expected to continue for months to come, prompting assistance from the Government.
Last week Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson announced extended financial support for drought-hit farmers.
“We want to help eligible farmers whose income has been severely affected by drought-stricken conditions,” Upston said.
In March, $100,000 of Government funding was made available when a medium-scale adverse event was declared after months of dry conditions in a number of areas of New Zealand.
From April 28, Rural Assistance Payments will be available to eligible farmers across Northland, Waikato, Taranaki, Horizons and the top of the South Island until October 28 when incomes are forecast to improve.