“We know farmers in these regions have been significantly impacted by low rainfall over recent months and we want people to be able to access support when they need it,” Upston said.

Whanganui farmer and ex-president of Federated Farmers Whanganui Mike Cranstone said despite the drought being over, the effects would spill over into the next seasons.

Mike Cranstone says the effects of the drought will be felt by farmers into spring. Photo / NZME

“Obviously, it has an impact on production this season, whether it’s lower lamb carcass weights or milk production on dairy farms,” he said.

“With the dry autumn we’ve had this year, it’s likely to impact on lambing percentages next spring.”

Cranstone said adapting to more extreme seasons had become part of the job and there was an increased focus on reducing the impact of the now inevitable weather events.

“Farmers are used to these challenges and having to adapt to different seasons so it’s nothing really new,” he said.

“What farmers try to do is to minimise the impact on production next season.”

An element that helped local farmers get through the dry season was cheap feed from the less-impacted East Coast farms.

“Farmers are using feed crops a lot more now to protect their lamb growth rates in extended dry periods,” Cranstone said.

Patterson encouraged affected farmers to contact their local Rural Support Trust to see what help they could get and to apply for the Rural Assistance Payments.

“Droughts often have a sting in the tail with the cold, tough winter months still to come. We know how hard it can be to recover from a drought and we are here to support farmers through it,” he said.

