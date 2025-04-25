Advertisement
Government extends aid for drought-hit farmers in Horizons region facing long recovery

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Government support for farmers affected by the dry summer has been extended until October. Photo / NZME

The effects of the long, dry summer on farms in the Horizons Regional Council region are expected to continue for months to come, prompting assistance from the Government.

Last week Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson announced extended financial support for drought-hit farmers.

“We want to help eligible farmers whose income has been severely affected by drought-stricken conditions,” Upston said.

In March, $100,000 of Government funding was made available when a medium-scale adverse event was declared after months of dry conditions in a number of areas of New Zealand.

From April 28, Rural Assistance Payments will be available to eligible farmers across Northland, Waikato, Taranaki, Horizons and the top of the South Island until October 28 when incomes are forecast to improve.

“We know farmers in these regions have been significantly impacted by low rainfall over recent months and we want people to be able to access support when they need it,” Upston said.

Whanganui farmer and ex-president of Federated Farmers Whanganui Mike Cranstone said despite the drought being over, the effects would spill over into the next seasons.

Mike Cranstone says the effects of the drought will be felt by farmers into spring. Photo / NZME
“Obviously, it has an impact on production this season, whether it’s lower lamb carcass weights or milk production on dairy farms,” he said.

“With the dry autumn we’ve had this year, it’s likely to impact on lambing percentages next spring.”

Cranstone said adapting to more extreme seasons had become part of the job and there was an increased focus on reducing the impact of the now inevitable weather events.

“Farmers are used to these challenges and having to adapt to different seasons so it’s nothing really new,” he said.

“What farmers try to do is to minimise the impact on production next season.”

An element that helped local farmers get through the dry season was cheap feed from the less-impacted East Coast farms.

“Farmers are using feed crops a lot more now to protect their lamb growth rates in extended dry periods,” Cranstone said.

Patterson encouraged affected farmers to contact their local Rural Support Trust to see what help they could get and to apply for the Rural Assistance Payments.

“Droughts often have a sting in the tail with the cold, tough winter months still to come. We know how hard it can be to recover from a drought and we are here to support farmers through it,” he said.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

