"The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members." – Coretta Scott King, activist

I have been so encouraged by feedback from my column last week in which I wrote about the compassionate and generous contributions of the "Herspace" women who donated handbags packed with self-care items for us to give away. Folk have called in to donate other items to add to the collection having been inspired by what kindness can do.

Perhaps even more importantly, women have rung up and called in to pick up handbags to gift on, or have asked for one for themselves. In doing so they have shared their own stories about how kindness has boosted them through a bumpy patch in the past, or how much this generosity is helping them to get through today.

Resilient communities grow when we have opportunities to give and to receive with grace. Thank you to each and every one of you who has shown kindness in this year of all years, and to those of you who have supported our work by way of an encouraging word, a donation, or by giving some time. Whanganui has a strong heart because of our collective compassion.

In reflecting on 2020 there is much to learn. We all know how vital good plans are. However, all good plans need good people to enact them, to monitor them, and to evaluate them. Being caught off guard makes things even more interesting. Needless to say, many of us have been caught out this year because we hadn't factored a pandemic in to our business or life plans.

Thank goodness for our essential workers throughout our community, and country-wide, who pulled together under trying circumstances to help us all navigate our way through the Covid challenge. And, while we aren't out of the woods yet, we are a whole lot more prepared and aware. With times of change and challenge, come opportunities to grow and learn. We have all been doing a whole lot of that this year, even if we hadn't planned to. So, let's keep the progress going over the summer and remember that: "This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action." [Martin Luther King, Jr]

Speaking of action, you'll be seeing a whole lot of that from me and the Women's Network in the new year when we launch the line-up for "La Fiesta", New Zealand's best, only, and longest running women's festival.

The 12th year of this event might just be our biggest festival yet. Expect about 90 activities and events to get stuck into from February 13 to March 13. We have some exciting new partnerships, including some snazzy contributions from Community Education, the Whanganui Science Forum and Sport Whanganui, and some brilliant business sector offerings amid a whole host of community activities from a diverse range of familiar festival friends and supporters.

Look out for some truly talented music performances, too. With local ladies Ingrid Culliford, Lisa Boessenkool, Win Livesay, and Elizabeth de Vegt delivering some music gold, you will experience talent from around the country, including loop artist Melissa Cox from Tauranga, Glory Box from Taranaki, and Laura-mae, from Golden Bay, all of whom will debut new material during La Fiesta.

The festival will also feature some incredible exhibitions showcasing women artists at three of our dynamic gallery spaces, A Gallery, the Edith Gallery, and Space Studio and Gallery. There is much more to be revealed so stay tuned here, or catch regular festival updates via Women's Network Whanganui on Facebook and Instagram, as well as our La Fiesta website and Facebook page.

In the meantime, I wish you all the best for a safe, happy and gentle festive season. If you need some support during this time, feel free to email me and I'll do my best to respond to your request. The Women's Network will be back open for business from 10am on Tuesday 5 January. Here's to more adventures together in 2021!