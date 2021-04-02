Good Friday unites people of faith in Whanganui East

Reverends Adrian Tofts (left) and Mo Morgan lead parishioners from All Saints Church to St James Presbyterian Church on Friday morning. Photo / Mike Tweed

Reverends Adrian Tofts (left) and Mo Morgan lead parishioners from All Saints Church to St James Presbyterian Church on Friday morning. Photo / Mike Tweed

Christian denominations, including Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian and Roman Catholic, gathered together inside All Saints Church in Whanganui East to observe Good Friday.

More than 100 people then followed Reverends Adrian Tofts and Mo Morgan from All Saints to nearby St James Presbyterian Church, as Tofts carried a wooden cross to signify Jesus' walk to Kranion/Skull, the site outside Jerusalem where Christians believe he was crucified.

The service concluded inside St James Church, where parishioners sang together before enjoying hot cross buns and cups of tea.