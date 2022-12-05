Saskia Knight has set herself a big Cookie Time goal. Photo / Paul Brooks

It’s that time of year when attractive young people visit businesses, tempting their staff with an array of flavoured biscuits packed in colourful, plastic buckets.

Saskia Knight is one of those people, and she’s aiming high.

“I’m doing this because I’m helping myself save for uni, it’s my summer uni job, I guess, but I’m also doing this because I get to fundraise for people in the community. I also get out and see a bunch of cool people I wouldn’t otherwise, so it’s a fun summer uni job, in that sense.

“But my mission is to sell 10,000 buckets and set a national record.”

When Midweek spoke to Saskia last week, she had reached 6000. “I have hit first place in the country and I’m hoping to hold that title,” she says. That gives her 4000 buckets to sell before Christmas.

Saskia attends Massey University in Palmerston North and she is studying to be a vet. “I’ve just finished my second year and I have three to go: it’s a long haul.” She will emerge from her studies with a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science (BVSc). Because she completed two years of animal science before starting her degree, her efforts to become a vet will take a total of seven years. She is 21 now.

“That’s why I’m trying to sell 10,000 buckets.” She says the average person sells about 5000 buckets in the Cookie Time season, and she’s out to double that. Last year she made it to second place in New Zealand, selling 8200 buckets.

“There’s about 100 of us across the country, all university students, all helping themselves save for uni.” Cookie Time advertises for staff at universities.

Saskia says the interview for the job was one of the most creative she’s ever experienced.

Her wages selling biscuits will help pay her costs and perhaps give her a little in savings, something that’s hard to achieve as a university student. She also holds down jobs through the year and she has worked three seasons at Imlay, but she will still graduate with a large student loan to pay off.

“This is seven weeks of hard work, then I have the rest of the summer to do my placements and things like that.” To reach her target she is working seven days a week.

The job is hard work. “Making connections and friends and having good conversations is actually what keeps me going through the day.”

Her ultimate goal is to own or share ownership of a veterinary clinic in Whanganui. “So whatever doors open and whatever path I take to lead me to that goal ... well, who knows?

Her goal is to see other places first but eventually return home to Whanganui. She was Head Girl at Whanganui High School in 2018.

“Whanganui has so much to offer ... home is where the heart is.”

Saskia also donates to charity through her work selling Cookie Time biscuits.

“Last year I donated 46 buckets to the SPCA, which was so much fun, obviously close to my heart. That went out to volunteer families to say thanks to them. This year it’s Food Bank, so it’s going to go to City Mission.”

She says Cookie Time, a New Zealand company, also donates $200,000 to the Dyslexia Foundation. It also supports other charities.

With her attitude, work ethic and achievable goals, Saskia should reach her target of 10,000 buckets.



