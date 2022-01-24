An aerial view of Hipango Park, where generations of Whanganui people have had picnics. Photo / Supplied

Hipango Park was gifted to the city of Whanganui by Putiki chief Waata Wiremu Hipango in 1913 for use as a picnic ground.

Situated 30km above the city, Hipango Park is accessible only by river and an all-day excursion there by the MV Wairua has been a regular event on the Whanganui Summer Programme.

In the days of the river steamers, this park was a favourite spot during public holidays and at weekends through the summer months and there are photos of several vessels there at the same time.

The early Maori name for the reserve was Potakataka and the remains of the pa of this name can be seen on a circular walk in the reserve.

The cruise to Hipango Park is one of the last events on the 2022 summer programme which comes to an end on January 31.

Events in the final week are:

Forgotten World Highway Thursday, January 27. Short walks only. Sturdy footwear and rainwear. BYO morning tea and lunch or this can be purchased at Lauren's Lavender Farm & Cafe. This trip is a perennial favourite but we are doing it differently this year, going to Taumarunui and covering the whole of the Forgotten World Highway to Stratford including the beautiful, rugged and bush-clad Tangarakau Gorge. There will be time to explore Whangamomona. A long but satisfying day. Depart 7am. Return approx 8pm. Adult $59 Child $25.

Rangitikei Heritage Houses Friday, January 28. Garden walks only. BYO lunch, snacks and drinks. Boiling water and milk provided. See homes not featured 2021. Rangitikei features some stunning heritage houses dating from the early days of large farms. Our expert guide is Rangitikei historian John Vickers. The houses are Pukemarama, Greenaway and Woodleigh. We will be shown through the house interiors with historical backgrounds provided by John and the current owners. Depart 9.30am. Return approx 4.30pm. Adult $57 Child $36.

Pukaha Wildlife Centre/Mt. Bruce Saturday, January 29. Some walking. Saturday footwear. BYO food and drinks. Comfort and morning tea stop at Eketahuna. The wildlife centre has a cafe. This is a day for the birds at the Pukaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre, a captive-breeding sanctuary for some of our most threatened birds. Located in a pocket of ancient forest, Pukaha is a highly educational experience and is also great fun. We should see Kaka, Hihi, Kereru, Takahe, Korimako and others. Also Tuatara and eels. On the way home visit the Middleton Model Railway — one of the largest in NZ. Depart 8am. Return approx 6pm. Adult $45 Child $20. Model railway is included in the price. Note that Pukaha entry is not included in the price which is: Members free, Gold card $18.50, adult $22, child 5-14 years $7.

Hipango Park Sunday, January 30. Short but steep walk from jetty. BYO lunch, snacks and drinks. A trip on the Motor Vessel Wairua to Hipango Park has been on our programme for years but remains popular because of the charm of the river journey and ambience of this bush-surrounded park. Tables are available for lunch, otherwise bring rugs to sit on and a jacket for the river trip. Depart 10am MV Wairua pontoon opposite Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens. Return approx 4.30pm. Adult $65. Child (5-15) $25. Under fives free. Family - 2 adults, 2 children $155. Passengers must report no later than 9.45am.

Rotokare and Tawhiti Museum Monday, January 31. Flat walk. Sturdy footwear and rainwear. BYO morning tea and lunch or buy lunch at Tawhiti Museum cafe. Two attractions are offered on this journey to South Taranaki. First, a 4km walk of about two hours around Rotokare, a picturesque lake near Eltham, with a predator-proof fence and great birdlife. We then move onto the famous Tawhiti Museum at Hawera. Depart 7.30am. Return approx 5.30pm. Adult $39 Child $18. Note museum entry is not included in trip price which is: Museum, adult $15, child 5-15 years $5; Traders and Whalers, adult $15, child $5; Bush railway, adult $6, child $3.

Vaccine passes are required to join summer programme trips. Book at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.