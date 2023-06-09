Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: How to attract native birds to your garden

By
5 mins to read
Callistemon (bottlebrush) in bloom.

Callistemon (bottlebrush) in bloom.

There is much joy in seeing birds in the garden.

The level of excitement that can result in seeing our own New Zealand native birds in the garden is an interesting and sad phenomenon. One

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle