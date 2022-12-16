Bonsai: Most people have heard of it, but few have tried it. Photo / Supplied

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, many more people have become interested in and carried out gardening around their home.

Whether in your own home or renting, people are gardening more than ever before.

This opens up a whole new area of interest when looking to buy Christmas presents for family and friends.

There are so many areas of gardening that can be explored, here are some gardening strands that may help you spark some gift ideas.

Bonsai

Most people have heard of it, but few have tried it.

These are plants that are grown following a Chinese method of keeping a plant small or in miniature form for its entire life.

While the supply of ready-to-go bonsai trees is not plentiful in New Zealand it is easy enough to give some bonsai pots, potting mix and choose a suitable plant that becomes a project and something to do for a new or experienced gardening enthusiast. YouTube is a never-ending source of how-to videos for tips and techniques.

Seeds

Growing plants from seed is well known to be rewarding.

There is a delight in seeing something you have planted and cared for grow that provides a sense of satisfaction, hope and joy.

A browse of seed stands at the garden centre will give you a myriad of choices of both flowers and vegetables. Combine this with some seed-raising mix, trays to sow them in and perhaps some small jiffy pots for growing on and you have a great present which can provide months of joy for the receiver.

Fruit Trees

Covid brought about much disruption to the world supply chain which has made all of society think about food security.

Many are keen to grow fruit trees around the home which can provide healthy homegrown produce.

Planting in the garden is ideal but there are many varieties that can be grown in pots and containers for those who are renting. There are fantastic low-cost 35 and 50-litre tubs with handles that can be moved around as well as recently introduced ‘root restriction bags’ which can have plants growing in them like a pot but then also planted in the ground to restrict the tree from getting too large.

Some fruit tree varieties to consider; apple, apricot, peach, nectarine, pear, lemon, mandarin, orange, tangelo, lime, tamarillo, raspberry, boysenberry, cherry guava, walnut, almond, macadamia … just to name a few.

Herbs

Adding flavour to your cooking doesn’t have to come from a packet. Herbs can be grown in a pot or two on the back doorstep, harvested fresh and added fresh to meals during the cooking process.

A great gift can be a pot (there are many options in this department with something suitable for every budget from plain plastic to glazed and terracotta pots), potting mix and some herb plants.

Some easy-to-grow and useful herb varieties to consider; basil, coriander, parsley, thyme, oregano, rosemary, tarragon, marjoram to name a few.

Vegetable Garden Starter Kit

We have talked about food security above. Helping those who have not got a vegetable garden start one can be like a gift that keeps on giving.

For those that would need containers or something self-contained to grow in; There are ‘Tui Self Watering Vegetable Troughs’ available with a little frame that can grow beans or a cucumber up as well as a few lettuces along the front.

There are the popular vege pods which are particularly good for those less mobile as they have the option of a stand or trolley with wheels which eliminates bending. These have a lid which acts like a greenhouse providing protection from wind and insects too.

For those with ground, the provision of vegetable food, sheep pellets, compost and insect spray are all useful items in the garden which are helpful to the receiver.

Indoor Plants

Indoor plants are top of many people’s Christmas list. Indoor plants have been rediscovered in the past few years. Health benefits of clean air from having plants indoors has been promoted, as well as the aesthetic appeal as they complement modern décor bringing life and vitality. A healthy addiction, collecting plants may cost a little but will likely improve your mental, physical and emotional health.

Here are some great ones to choose:

Phalaenopsis Orchid

The world’s number one selling indoor plant. Sold in flower they will continue with their flowering for another incredible 4-6 months.

Carnivorous Plants

A popular gift to kids. The intriguing pitchers on these plants really capture the imagination of children. Coming into the season of flies they have the added bonus that they may just help reduce this pesky population.

Monstera Thai Constellation

An immensely sought-after plant where rare specimens sold for thousands of dollars on Trade Me a few years ago is now coming available in shops. This variegated fruit salad plant is a beauty that can provide a centrepiece in the entranceway to a home or a feature plant in the dining room.

Mother in Law’s Tongue (Sansevieria)

The name is something to take into consideration if this plant is to be a gift. This is currently one of the hottest plants on the indoor plant fashion block. Its hard to kill reputation and attractive structural form offer an attractive statement in a room. The Mother in Law’s Tongue is great for a warmer situation in a bright well-lit room. It is best kept on the dry side – almost thriving on neglect as overwatering will bring it to a quick demise.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Zanzibar)

This is the perfect gift for anyone who struggles to keep indoor plants alive. It is regarded as the toughest of the tough. It is tolerant of quite dark conditions through to bright-lit areas. Its enemy is water so if you forget to water this plant then you are doing it a favour. It has a highly attractive clumping-like form with a deep glossy green colour on the wide fern-like leaves.

String of Turtles

This is another plant that was in extremely limited supply but is now coming readily available in stores. The new leaves really do look like little turtles. This attractive plant is excellent in a hanging basket or in a pot on a bookcase or benchtop where the hanging foliage can grow down on display.

Gardening Gift Vouchers

For a gardener a garden gift voucher is like gold. There are so many things to choose at a garden centre these days from gifts and homewares, garden art, statues, water features and outdoor décor. Then there are all the garden care and tool items not forgetting lots of plants.

Happy Christmas and enjoy the garden and outdoors.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre