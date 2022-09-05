Guests gather at Mounton Abbey.



The Davis Library fundraising programme got off to a good start with the murder mystery dinner at Bushy Park Homestead on August 20.

Almost $2000 was raised. As well, the guests had a great time. Almost everyone present had gone to considerable trouble to dress in 1920s style, and "they looked fabulous", says one of the participating guests.

Stab in the Dark's Mark Frampton played the Inspector, and the cast of actors who played the staff of the stately Mounton Abbey were so convincing it was not easy to guess whodunit.

Lady Louisa Latterly with butler Peeves.

Poor Lady Latterly's husband was missing and Sally, the maid, played by veteran actor Polly Pyefinch, was the one who found him. Dead.

What a fuss she kicked up, but then, as the suspect interviews were carried out, with party guests interrogating them, she suddenly appeared in a different light. But, then so did everyone else. Was it the butler, Lady Louisa Latterly, Sally or the gardener?

Dale Pullen, host at Bushy Park.

Margaret Campion won the prize for guessing the culprit correctly, but nobody was disappointed. They'd had an evening of fun and helped furnish the library extension.

Watch out for more fundraising fun for young and old.