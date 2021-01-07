Full house for opening public event of New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui

Emerging artists (from left) Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Sam Downes, Katherine Winitana and Katie Trigg performed at the afternoon recital at Heritage House. Photo / Bevan Conley

The opening public event of the New Zealand Opera School, the afternoon recital at Whanganui's Heritage House on Wednesday, attracted a capacity audience.

The four Dame Malvina Major New Zealand Opera Studio emerging artists enthralled this audience on Wednesday, January 6, with a captivating hour of song, making it difficult to believe they were in fact students and not already fully fledged opera singers.

These were four truly gifted singers.

As well as arias from operas including La Boheme, The Marriage of Figaro and Turandot, the four also sang the big songs from musicals Porgy and Bess and South Pacific.

You could feel the audible sigh in the audience as Katherine Winitana's voice soared singing "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess.

This is the student who began three years ago as a jazz singer but was persuaded to use and retrain her voice instead to sing opera. Great choice. Her soprano voice is remarkable and dynamic.

Last year's scholarship student mezzo soprano Katie Trigg was exquisite when she sang as Cherubino, the lovable bad boy from "The Magic Flute".

Trigg is an engaging performer and very much a glamour mezzo with a glorious voice. She is one to watch and note.

Sam Downes was impressive with his rich baritone voice and commanding physical presence.

His voice echoed the beauty of "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, and the audience was visibly delighted to enjoy this much-loved song.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono delivered the splendour of the tenor voice together with a big personality to match. His stage presence was electric.

His "Le Donna e Mobile" from "Rigoletto", the aria linked to the genius of the late Pavarotti, was exciting and meltingly beautiful.

But Emmanuel took it a step further as he fluttered a scarf, the hallmark of Pavarotti in performance, to great effect.

He was an exciting and engaging young performer destined for the world opera stages.

And the romantic and lilting "Bacarolle", sung by the two women was luscious, ensuring an exciting start to showcasing the talents of young opera students in the opening public event of the New Zealand Opera School.