New Zealand Opera School brings 21 future stars to city

Katie Trigg with Simon O'Neill, one of five Kiwi vocal tutors at the 27th New Zealand Opera School. Photo / John Wansbrough

Hungry to learn and digest every detail of what is needed to become an opera singer are the 21 young singers at New Zealand Opera School.

The 27th edition of the school is officially under way in Whanganui and it runs through to January 19.

The students, on campus at Whanganui Collegiate School, are focused on the goal of communicating with their precious instrument…their voice.

Mezzo soprano Katie Trigg from Hamilton, the 2020 school's scholarship winner, was accepted into the prestigious Guildhall Music School in London starting last September.

She is hoping that come September 2021, she can head to the United Kingdom to study and learn.

To ease the time lag, Katie is at this year's opera school, which she said was "an absolute blessing".

"It's such a joy to be here," she said.

"To be with all the students and working with our incredible Kiwi vocal coaches.''

Echoing the thrill of the opera school is tenor and Cook Islander Ridge Ponini, who laughed when he said he was named for Kiwi rugby league player Matthew Ridge.

He admits that no one was more amazed than him that he has chosen a career in opera.

"I always sang in church and yeah, I played rugby, but music won out for me."

Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono, left, and Ridge Ponini. Photo / John Wansbrough

In Rarotonga, the whole population backed and funded him when he left to study music at the University of Otago in Dunedin three years ago.

"They all ran fundraisers for me. It's so hard that I can't go home yet and see everyone, I really miss them."

Ridge admits that although he worked hard at university, the "opera thing" didn't really click until his third year.

"Then suddenly I found the passion in my voice and it was incredible.

"It was like one day I was singing and suddenly I really heard myself and knew that opera was for me. What a great feeling that was, I have never forgotten it.''

Alongside him is Samoan student, tenor Jordan Fonotui-Fuimaono from Hawke's Bay, who said his family have taken Ridge as one of their own.

"He's one of us now and we will look after him as his Kiwi family," Fonotui-Fuimaono said.

"Our family is all about music and church. We all love to sing, it is part of who we are. Polynesian people are all about singing … we're born singing.''

Also at this year's school are Jordan's older brothers Emmanuel and Alfred.

From Wellington is young mezzo soprano Alexandra Woodhouse-Appleby, who said it was playing piano that had led her to singing.

"I was mostly singing in choirs at first.''

Even though throughout high school her focus was on piano, once she was studying music at Victoria University she also discovered her voice.

Alexandra was selected to sing in Britain's National Youth Choir last year and admits she is yet another student waiting for the chance to head overseas.

"I am fortunate though that I have a very supportive family. It really helps when times are so uncertain."