Lulu Dufty plays the part of Miss Spider in Repertory’s production of James and the Giant Peach. Photo / Supplied

Lulu Dufty is enjoying her role in James and the Giant Peach, playing the part of Spider, spinning her silken threads as she sails across the ocean with James and her other friends.

“She’s kind of like the mother of the group. She looks after James and the other creatures on the Peach,” Lulu says.

Lulu has been in other stage productions before. Hong Kong-born Lulu was in a school production of Annie when she attended a bilingual school in Shanghai and yes, she does speak Chinese Mandarin. “I’m forgetting it a lot now because I’m not using it,” she says.

She also played the lead role of Annie in St Anne’s school production of Annie Jr at the Royal Whanganui Opera House in September.

Lulu is doing well in New Zealand. She won her school speech competition and won the speech competition for Catholic Schools in the Whanganui Area. Lulu also won honours in her speech exams. She’s certainly an accomplished little lady so come along and see her being Miss Spider in James and the Giant Peach, opening at Repertory on January 19 at 6pm.

Evening performances are from January 19-22 and the morning performances at 11am are on January 21, 22 and 23. Tickets can be bought at Repertory Theatre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm-3pm and on Saturday 10am-2pm. Door sales are also available.



