Alicia Walker (left) and Nicole Aue are keen to continue with careers in healthcare. Photo / Karen Hughes

A free 13-week training course has pushed two Whanganui women towards new careers in healthcare.

Hairdresser Nicole Aue and former New Zealand Army ammo technician Alicia Walker completed the healthcare programme at Training For You before enrolling in the New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing, Level 5 at UCOL Whanganui.

Walker decided to join the course when she was working as a cleaner at Whanganui Hospital.

"I wanted to give it a go because it was free and accessible, especially with my children being school-aged. I signed up and walked in, and it was the greatest decision I've made."

For Aue, joining the course fulfilled a lifelong interest in healthcare.

"I was nervous, jumping away from hairdressing which was something that I was already comfortable in, and good at, and confident with. But it worked out really well."

Graduates of the programme are awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing, Level 2.

Through work experience, both Aue and Walker were offered employment before their course had finished.

Aue said she wouldn't have had the confidence or capability to do HCA (health care assistant) work without going to Training For You first.

"You're working with vulnerable people. You need to have your wits about you, know your safety precautions, and have that basic training."

Some registered nurses she had met began their study pathways at Training For You, Walker said.

"It gives you the drive. It helps to get that motor kicking, especially for those who haven't gone into tertiary study since leaving school."

Upon completion of the diploma, they will consider continuing their studies on, to the Bachelor of Nursing, Level 7.

Aue said she would like to become a paramedic.

"I've still got a long journey but I'm really excited about continuing.

"I want to be with St John, on the ambulances."

Walker said the Training for You course was "a huge opportunity to take advantage of", with no financial commitments.

"We weren't sure about our academic abilities and how far we could go, having not been in education for ages."

The course gave her the "bite" into something she had always wanted to do, with the bonus of making a good friend.

"I think if you have felt in the past that working in healthcare is out of your reach, then this is for you.

"Just do it. Just take the leap. There are a hundred ways to talk yourself out of it but it takes just one second to be brave.

"Before you know it, it's finished and you're walking away with a qualification."