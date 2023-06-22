Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust's project involved creating and installing an educational freshwater species sign at Makotuku Stream. Photo / Supplied

Applications for Horizons Regional Council’s Regional Freshwater Community Grants close next week.

The grants are available to community groups with projects focused on enhancing the quality of freshwater or which foster educational interest around freshwater endeavours,

Horizons councillors Fiona Gordon and Wiremu Te Awe Awe are members of the Jobs for Nature Governance Group which awards the grants.

“Freshwater is a precious taonga so to see our communities pursuing projects which not only help to preserve and enhance the health of the awa, but also teach their whānau and tikanga to do the same, is very special and something we as councillors are proud to be part of,” Te Awe Awe said.

Previously funded freshwater projects include educational signage for freshwater fish species, drainage covers to catch sediment, and riparian planting to secure erosion and provide filtration from paddock runoff.

Gordon said one of Horizons’ key areas of work was the preservation of freshwater resources.

“So it’s wonderful seeing these volunteers give their time to this important cause,” she said.

“We can’t wait to see what new projects come in this year thanks to the new region-wide fund.”

The freshwater fund has replaced the Whangaehu Catchment Community Grant, which was restricted to projects in the Whangaehu catchment, and the Manawatū River Leaders’ Accord Freshwater Improvement Fund for 2023.

Applications for the freshwater grant close on Friday, June 30, at 5pm. Successful applicants will be notified at the beginning of August. To be eligible for funding, projects will need to be completed by June 30, 2024.

More information and an application form are available on Horizons’ website at www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/freshwater-community-grant