Lola Fisher won the GirlBoss 2022 Innovation award in Auckland last week. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui 14-year-old has won the GirlBoss 2022 Innovation Award.

GirlBoss is an initiative focused on closing the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, maths, leadership and entrepreneurship through empowering young people.

Lola Fisher won the award for her involvement in Create Happy Magazine - a digital magazine with 15 core contributors, all under 17 years old.

As the editor, she said the idea was to provide a voice for youth.

"Initially, we wanted the magazine to focus on photography, but as we moved into the second edition, we realised it's really important just to have our voices heard."

Lola said the first edition's theme was innovation, and the second edition's theme was Aroha.

The idea for the magazine emerged when Fisher and the other contributors took part in a visual storytelling photography programme for youth called Click Happy, Fisher said.

There were 450 applicants for 10 awards.

GirlBoss' NZ chief executive Alexia Hilbertidou said Create Happy magazine used the power of storytelling to empower others.

"She [Fisher] believes young people should not be just passive consumers of content, but powerful creators of it."

Lola said the other contributors to the magazine came from across the country, most being based in the North Island, with a few from Whanganui.

"They're all from very different backgrounds, including our rainbow community and neuro-diverse people.

"It's amazing to have a wāhine-powered magazine, and I think that's really important."

She said the group were currently applying for grants to print their fourth edition and pay the writers.

"It's turned into a surprisingly professional environment."