Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Waitōtara fire station blaze caused by electrical fault

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a blaze at the former fire station on Kaipo St in Waitōtara, South Taranaki. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a blaze at the former fire station on Kaipo St in Waitōtara, South Taranaki. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A “well-involved” blaze at Waitōtara’s former fire station has been deemed accidental.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were notified of the fire about 11.45pm on Saturday, August 2.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire at the former fire station on Kaipo St had been classified as accidental and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save