Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a blaze at the former fire station on Kaipo St in Waitōtara, South Taranaki. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A “well-involved” blaze at Waitōtara’s former fire station has been deemed accidental.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were notified of the fire about 11.45pm on Saturday, August 2.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire at the former fire station on Kaipo St had been classified as accidental and not suspicious.

A fire investigator had determined an “unspecified electrical event” caused the blaze.

Crews from Hāwera, Whanganui, Waverley, Waitōtara, Pātea, Stratford and Kohi responded to the “well-involved structure fire” in the 10m by 15m building and nine water tankers and trucks were required.