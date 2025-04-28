Tarapuruhi Bushy Park is seeking local volunteers with good backcountry skills to support the trapping and monitoring.

Rat footprints have been found inside Tarapuruhi Bushy Park.

Forest & Bird confirmed the footprints were found during a major incursion response after a fallen tree from a neighbouring property in a recent storm provided a bridge over the sanctuary’s predator-proof fence, creating a potential entry point for pests.

The tree was removed and emergency monitoring, bait and trapping measures were activated, Forest & Bird said in a statement.

It said no evidence of predation on wildlife had been detected, but operations were continuing.

“We are throwing everything we can at this response as the integrity of Tarapuruhi Bushy Park’s predator fence and the sanctuary’s pest-free status is critical to protecting our native species,” Forest & Bird group manager for conservation project delivery Ali Meade said.