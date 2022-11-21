Lee Williams in her studio. Photo / Supplied



The Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce the next event in the Spring Lecture Series, to be delivered this time by Lee Williams.

Lee Williams is a Whanganui textile artist operating her own business, Paetuia Studio — The Realm of Sewing. She combines experience as a sewer and costume designer to deliver teaching workshops to the community in her studio and online.

Over a career spanning 20 years, she has designed and sewn costumes for Weta Workshop, Royal New Zealand Ballet, World of Wearable Art and more.

Lee was commissioned by the Whanganui Regional Museum to create three flags for the museum's exhibition He Awa Ora — Living River. The flags are replicas of original flags held in the museum collection which are so fragile they cannot be used for display. Lee studied and analysed the original flags and worked extensively to source genuine materials to create replica flags with authenticity.

In her presentation, Lee will speak about the process of completing the work. Following the lecture, attendees will be invited to view the flags in the exhibition He Awa Ora: Living River and partake in light refreshments.

The lecture from Lee Williams is part of a series, with all topics linking to He Awa Ora: Living River.

Lee's lecture will be held on Tuesday, November 29, at 7pm, in the Davis Theatre in Watt St. While booking is not required, the Davis Theatre can take a maximum of 200 people — participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat. Entry to the lecture is free, and all are welcome. Koha is always appreciated.