The kerbside service began on July 1 last year. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui’s kerbside recycling service has ticked over one year of operation, with 1402 tonnes sent for processing.

A report from Whanganui District Council waste manager Morgan Harrison said 344 tonnes of materials had been sent for processing in the last quarter (April-June) of the 2024/25 financial year.

Harrison told the council’s operations and performance committee last month that the contractor, Low Cost Bins, was receiving positive feedback and having good interactions with members of the public.

Over the next three months, council staff would conduct assessments on participation and the impact on “general waste compositions of residential bins”, her report said.

In the service’s first month, July 2024, 74.64 tonnes of materials were sent to processing plants.