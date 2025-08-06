Advertisement
First year of Whanganui District Council’s kerbside recycling service brings in 1402 tonnes

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The kerbside service began on July 1 last year. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui’s kerbside recycling service has ticked over one year of operation, with 1402 tonnes sent for processing.

A report from Whanganui District Council waste manager Morgan Harrison said 344 tonnes of materials had been sent for processing in the last quarter (April-June) of the 2024/25 financial year.

Harrison told the

