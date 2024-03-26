Sandy Carter (RAC national secretary), Rick Carter (RAC national vice-president), Rachel Metcalf (RAC national treasurer), Roger Trevor-Roper (RAC member), Danny Harrison (RAC national president), Davene Vroon (Hospice Whanganui CEO).

First stop: Hospice Whanganui, for RAC Riders Tribute Ride

Over 50 motorbikes lined the Hospice Whanganui carpark on Sunday, March 17, to deliver a $2100 donation in honour of their fallen rider, Phil (Killah) Kilmister.

The delivery of the donation was the first part of the tribute ride, organised by the Riders Against Cancer (RAC), the second part retraced the route of Phil’s final ride, from Whanganui to the Mooma Cafe in Marton and back.

The group of RAC riders, the Kilmister Family and Hospice CEO, Davene Vroon.

The RAC Riders are a remarkable group of motorcycle riders dedicated to making a positive impact in their community. With a shared passion for riding and a heart-warming commitment to supporting cancer-related charities, these riders exemplify the true spirit of camaraderie and compassion.

Danny Harrison (RAC president) and members arriving at the Hospice carpark.

In memory of their beloved member Phil ‘Killah’ Kilmister, who passed away in Hospice care a year ago, the RAC Riders came together to organize the heartfelt tribute ride. This ride not only served as a beautiful way to remember their friend but also as a way to raise awareness for Hospice care, a cause close to their hearts.

“Our family are so grateful for the support of Hospice who took such amazing care of all of us during such a difficult time,” said Phil’s niece Renae. “Having Hospice available to us as a service, allowed us to take care of uncle comfortably in his own home, and for him to spend his final days surrounded by his loved ones, exactly how he wanted.

RAC Riders arriving at the Hospice carpark.

Phil’s daughter, Sarah, said the RAC Riders were her dad’s other family. “He was in his happiest place when riding with them. We are honoured for their tribute and we will forever consider them as family.”

As the RAC Riders continue in their mission to raise funds for cancer-related causes, each rider carries with them memories of their friend and a deep sense of purpose. Through their dedication and unity, the RAC Riders are not just a group of motorcycle riders but a shining example of how community, support, and love can come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.