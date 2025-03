Fire services responded to an incident in Whanganui Prison involving a prisoner lighting a mattress in his cell on fire. Photo / NZME.

13 Mar, 2025 02:30 AM 2 mins to read

Fire services responded to an incident in Whanganui Prison involving a prisoner lighting a mattress in his cell on fire. Photo / NZME.

A Whanganui Prison staff member was reportedly assaulted by an inmate who started a fire in his cell by setting a mattress alight.

The prison’s general manager Reti Pearse said staff were alerted to the small fire about 8.30pm yesterday.

He said staff immediately went to remove the man from his cell during which a staff member was allegedly assaulted by the prisoner.

The prison worker required off-site medical assessment and attention, Pearse said.

They were recovering at home.