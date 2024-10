Fire services were called to a digger on fire on Pauri Domain Rd, Kaitoke. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire services responded to a digger on fire at Kaitoke, near Whanganui Prison, on Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire services were called to the fire on Pauri Domain Rd at 8.44am.

“They had it extinguished by 10.07am.”

One pump and a tanker from Whanganui Fire Station attended.