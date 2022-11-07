A sampling of some of the new entries appearing in next month's auction.

Whanganui-based Heritage Art Auctions is now in the process of closing entries for its final art auction for 2022.

This will be an online timed auction which runs from December 8-13.

From its first auction in September 2021, the bidder database has in the past 12 months grown from 0 to around 1200. Each auction sees bidders from around New Zealand and even overseas.

Based on the current size of the database, Henry Newrick, managing director of Heritage Art Auctions, estimates there are likely to be upwards of 200 active bidders in the December auction.

Illustrated is a sampling of some of the new entries appearing in next month's auction.

If you have any paintings, prints or photographs you'd like to enter in the upcoming auction please contact Henry Newrick on 027 471 2242 as soon as possible. The final date for acceptance of entries is Wednesday, November 16.

Commission rates are very reasonable at just 12.5 per cent on any items selling for more than $500 or 15 per cent if less than $500.

Contact: Henry Newrick, www.HeritageArtNZ.com, phone 027 471 2242.