Actors Francisco Reyes (left), Daniela Vega, and director Sebastian Lelio photographed during a press event for the film Una mujer fantastica - A Fantastic Woman at the 67th International Berlin Film Festival, February 12, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui Film Society is showing A Fantastic Woman on Monday, March 21.

This 2017 Chilean film, titled Una mujer fantástica, is directed by Sebastián Lelio. He follows his marvellous Gloria (2013) with another resoundingly affirmative portrait of a marginalised woman holding her ground.

Santiago bar singer Marina Vidal, played by trans actress Daniela Vega in her screen debut, is headstrong, vivacious and happily in love.

When her lover dies, Marina finds herself, a trans woman living with an older man, immediately suspected of foul play.

The Details:

What: A Fantastic Woman

When: Monday, March 21 at 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

Please note that My Vaccine Pass is required for entry and wearing a face mask is compulsory.