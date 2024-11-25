Last year's event attracted around 900 people. Photo / Andrew Ninness

The Whanganui’s 3 Bridges marathon event has hit a record number of entries as race day looms. It will start and finish at Kowhai Park for the first time, a change from the Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens.

Organiser Paula Conder, from the Wanganui Harrier Club, said more than 1000 people had signed up. There was still space for a few late entries but not much.

“We’ve had more entries than ever before, so people will need to get in quick,” Conder said. “We’re hoping the new course will lead to faster times and, possibly, greater numbers in the future.”

Around 900 people took part last year.

There were 197 competitors at the inaugural event in 2004. The full marathon begins at 6am and takes in the Dublin, City and Cobham Bridges over four laps.